公司目录
Chainlink Labs
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 招聘专员

  • 所有招聘专员薪资

Chainlink Labs 招聘专员 薪资

Chainlink Labs in United States的招聘专员薪酬包中位数为每year$115K。 查看Chainlink Labs总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/6/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Chainlink Labs
Sourcer
Los Angeles, CA
年薪总额
$115K
级别
L3
基本工资
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
奖金
$0
在职年限
1 年
工作经验
4 年
职业等级是什么 Chainlink Labs?
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

归属时间表

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票类型
Options

在Chainlink Labs，Options采用5年归属时间表：

  • 20% 归属于 1st- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 2nd- (5.00% 季度)

  • 20% 归属于 3rd- (5.00% 季度)

  • 20% 归属于 4th- (5.00% 季度)

  • 20% 归属于 5th- (5.00% 季度)



在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 招聘专员 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

Chainlink Labs in United States招聘专员职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$162,500。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Chainlink Labs in United States招聘专员职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$107,500。

推荐职位

    未找到Chainlink Labs的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Move
  • Handy
  • The Climate Corporation
  • New York Life Insurance
  • Synack
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/chainlink-labs/salaries/recruiter.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.