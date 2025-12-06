公司目录
Chainlink Labs
Chainlink Labs 数据科学家 薪资

Chainlink Labs in China的数据科学家平均总薪酬范围从每yearCN¥818K到CN¥1.14M。 查看Chainlink Labs总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/6/2025

平均总薪酬

$123K - $145K
China
常见范围
可能范围
$115K$123K$145K$160K
常见范围
可能范围

归属时间表

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票类型
Options

在Chainlink Labs，Options采用5年归属时间表：

  • 20% 归属于 1st- (20.00% 年度)

  • 20% 归属于 2nd- (5.00% 季度)

  • 20% 归属于 3rd- (5.00% 季度)

  • 20% 归属于 4th- (5.00% 季度)

  • 20% 归属于 5th- (5.00% 季度)



Chainlink Labs in China数据科学家职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬CN¥1,139,497。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Chainlink Labs in China数据科学家职位的年度总薪酬中位数为CN¥818,101。

