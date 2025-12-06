CGI in Canada的软件工程师薪酬范围从Associate Software Engineer级别的每yearCA$75.2K到Lead Analyst级别的每yearCA$125K。 year薪酬 in Canada包的中位数总计为CA$82.6K。 查看CGI总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Software Engineer
$54.7K
$53.7K
$716
$287
Software Engineer
$61.5K
$60.3K
$776
$425
Senior Software Engineer
$71.6K
$70.4K
$822
$399
Lead Analyst
$90.6K
$82.2K
$7.2K
$1.3K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
