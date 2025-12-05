CGI in United States的业务分析师薪酬范围从Associate Business Analyst级别的每year$64.7K到Lead Business Analyst级别的每year$128K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$90.5K。 查看CGI总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/5/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Business Analyst
$64.7K
$64.7K
$0
$0
Business Analyst
$91.9K
$91.2K
$0
$700
Senior Business Analyst
$90.7K
$90.7K
$0
$0
Lead Business Analyst
$128K
$127K
$1.7K
$0
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
