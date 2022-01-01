公司目录
CFGI
CFGI 薪资

CFGI的薪资范围从低端的财务分析师年度总薪酬$84,575到高端的管理咨询顾问$131,340。

$160K

会计师
$114K
财务分析师
$84.6K
管理咨询顾问
$131K

常见问题

Vị trí được trả lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại CFGI là 管理咨询顾问 at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $131,340. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu tiềm năng và tiền thưởng nào.
Tổng thu nhập trung vị hàng năm được báo cáo tại CFGI là $114,240.

