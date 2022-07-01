公司目录
CESO
    • 关于

    For more than thirty years, CESO has combined creativity with technical know-how to provide end-to-end solutions to solve our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities. We continue to grow in each of our ten offices across the country, offering a wide range of services that help us serve our clients and achieve their vision. As your needs evolve, so too will our partnership. Our strength is in collaborative relationships.When CESO was founded in 1987, a small team had a vision of providing civil engineering and survey services to businesses and municipalities in Dayton, Ohio and the surrounding area. Today, CESO is a comprehensive firm offering multi-disciplinary capabilities through our ability to provide surveying, landscape architecture, civil engineering, environmental, architecture, and interiors services to our clients. Our combined experience, expertise, and strong relationships allow CESO to excel at creating experiences that drive business results.

    http://www.cesoinc.com
    网站
    1987
    成立年份
    450
    员工人数
    $50M-$100M
    预计收入
    总部

    其他资源