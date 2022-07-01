公司目录
Cervello
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门见解
  • 贡献一些关于Cervello的独特见解，这可能对其他人有帮助（例如，面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    We believe in the power of connected data.But it's not easy! Internal, external, digital, syndicated, structured and unstructured data - it does not matter - we get it and know how you should use it. We understand the data supply chain - from where data begins to the many ways it can be consumed and flow throughout the organization. We see the power in connecting data using technology. We fully embrace cloud computing and the innovation that is occurring in big data so that you can move faster.The more challenging the work, the better. The more messy the data, the better. We are your partner to turn unruly, chaotic data into beautiful data for better, faster decision making.

    http://www.mycervello.com
    网站
    2009
    成立年份
    270
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预计收入
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证的薪资

    订阅已验证的 报价.您将通过电子邮件收到薪酬详情的细分。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和Google 隐私政策 服务条款 的保护。

    特色职位

      未找到Cervello的特色职位

    相关公司

    • Mendix
    • Miracle Software Systems
    • Orion Innovation
    • Hyland
    • Huntress
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源