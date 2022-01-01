公司目录
Ceridian 薪资

Ceridian的薪资范围从低端的客户服务年度总薪酬$52,260到高端的人力资源$279,390。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Ceridian. 最后更新： 8/17/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Software Developer I $59.1K
Software Developer II $74.9K
Software Developer III $86.7K
Senior Software Developer $97.6K
Lead Software Developer $112K

全栈软件工程师

质量保证（QA）软件工程师

产品设计师
Median $92K
客户服务
$52.3K

人力资源
$279K
市场营销
$137K
产品设计经理
$106K
产品经理
$67.4K
项目经理
$82.6K
招聘人员
$68.6K
软件工程经理
$111K
解决方案架构师
$128K
Technical Account Manager
$88.2K
技术项目经理
$101K
归属期

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Ceridian，RSUs受3年归属期的约束：

  • 33.3% 归属期 1st- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 归属期 2nd- (33.30% 每年)

  • 33.3% 归属期 3rd- (33.30% 每年)

常见问题

据报道，Ceridian最高薪的职位是人力资源 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$279,390。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Ceridian的年总薪酬中位数为$92,000。

