Centre for Development of Telematics in India的软件工程经理平均总薪酬范围从每year₹3.48M到₹4.87M。 查看Centre for Development of Telematics总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/4/2025

平均总薪酬

$42.9K - $51.9K
India
常见范围
可能范围
$39.6K$42.9K$51.9K$55.3K
常见范围
可能范围

常见问题

Centre for Development of Telematics in India软件工程经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹4,868,539。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Centre for Development of Telematics in India软件工程经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹3,483,523。

