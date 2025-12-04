公司目录
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing 信息技术专员 薪资

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing的信息技术专员平均总薪酬范围从每year₹529K到₹722K。 查看Centre for Development of Advanced Computing总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/4/2025

$6.4K - $7.8K
India
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing信息技术专员职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹722,059。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Centre for Development of Advanced Computing信息技术专员职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹529,095。

其他资源

