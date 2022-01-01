公司目录
Celonis 薪资

Celonis的薪资范围从业务分析师职位的年总薪酬$42,346（低端）到人力资源职位的$205,800（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Celonis. 最后更新： 9/10/2025

$160K

软件工程师
IC1 $69.5K
IC2 $102K
IC3 $120K
IC4 $160K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

产品经理
Median $150K
销售工程师
Median $170K

业务分析师
Median $42.3K
管理顾问
Median $200K
软件工程经理
Median $178K
产品设计师
Median $94.3K
客户服务
$181K
客户成功
$201K
数据科学经理
$89.5K
数据科学家
$89.1K
财务分析师
$63.8K
人力资源
$206K
市场营销
$88.6K
市场营销运营
$90.5K
合作伙伴经理
$131K
项目群经理
$164K
项目经理
$159K
销售
$115K
解决方案架构师
$94.5K

数据架构师

技术项目经理
$201K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


在Celonis，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (25.00% 年度)

常见问题

Celonis薪资最高的职位是人力资源 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$205,800。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Celonis的年度总薪酬中位数为$125,214。

其他资源