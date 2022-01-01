公司目录
Celonis
Celonis 福利

预估总价值： $1,095

保险、健康和福祉
  • Dental Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gym Discount

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Health Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Life Insurance

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Vision Insurance

  • Sick Time

    • 财务和退休
  • 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • 津贴和折扣
  • Learning and Development

  • Employee Discount

    • 其他
  • Pet Friendly Workplace

