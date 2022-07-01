公司目录
Cedar Gate Technologies
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Cedar Gate Technologies 薪资

Cedar Gate Technologies的薪资范围从技术项目经理职位的年总薪酬$2,665（低端）到项目经理职位的$162,185（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Cedar Gate Technologies. 最后更新： 9/10/2025

$160K

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

我们已协商数千份工作邀请，通常实现3万美元以上（有时超过30万美元）的薪酬提升。获得薪酬谈判服务 或您的 简历评估 由真正的专家——每天从事此工作的招聘专员提供服务。

数据科学家
$90.5K
项目经理
$162K
软件工程师
$5.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
技术项目经理
$2.7K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

Cedar Gate Technologies薪资最高的职位是项目经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$162,185。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Cedar Gate Technologies的年度总薪酬中位数为$48,067。

推荐职位

    未找到Cedar Gate Technologies的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Netflix
  • Coinbase
  • Roblox
  • Square
  • Flipkart
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源