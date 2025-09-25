CarGurus in United States的产品经理薪酬Senior Product Manager级别为每year$210K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$220K。 查看CarGurus总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/25/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$210K
$167K
$17.9K
$25.7K
Lead Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在CarGurus，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)