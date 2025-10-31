公司目录
Capital One in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从Associate Software Eng级别的每year$139K到Senior Distinguished Eng级别的每year$476K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$151K。 查看Capital One总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/31/2025

总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Software Eng
(入门级)
$139K
$132K
$387
$7.3K
Software Eng
Senior Associate
$152K
$147K
$143
$4.8K
Senior Software Eng
Principal Associate
$189K
$178K
$188
$9.9K
Lead Software Eng
$222K
$201K
$5.8K
$15.3K
最新薪资提交
实习薪资

归属时间表

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
Options

在Capital One，Options采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 3rd- (33.30% 年度)



包含职位

提交新职位

iOS工程师

移动软件工程师

前端软件工程师

机器学习工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络工程师

质量保证软件工程师

数据工程师

生产软件工程师

安全软件工程师

研究科学家

常见问题

Capital One in United States软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$476,250。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Capital One in United States软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$151,000。

