Capital One in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从Associate Software Eng级别的每year$139K到Senior Distinguished Eng级别的每year$476K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$151K。 查看Capital One总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/31/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Software Eng
$139K
$132K
$387
$7.3K
Software Eng
$152K
$147K
$143
$4.8K
Senior Software Eng
$189K
$178K
$188
$9.9K
Lead Software Eng
$222K
$201K
$5.8K
$15.3K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在Capital One，Options采用3年归属时间表：
33.3% 归属于 1st-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.3% 归属于 2nd-年 (33.30% 年度)
33.3% 归属于 3rd-年 (33.30% 年度)