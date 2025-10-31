公司目录
Capital One
Capital One 产品设计师 薪资

Capital One in United States的产品设计师薪酬范围从Associate Product Designer级别的每year$109K到Principal Associate级别的每year$144K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$129K。 查看Capital One总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/31/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Associate Product Designer
$109K
$106K
$0
$3.2K
Product Designer
Senior Associate
$115K
$109K
$154
$5.4K
Senior Product Designer
Principal Associate
$144K
$136K
$1.4K
$7.1K
Master Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪资提交
归属时间表

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
Options

在Capital One，Options采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 3rd- (33.30% 年度)



包含职位

用户体验设计师

移动端设计师

常见问题

Capital One in United States产品设计师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$161,800。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Capital One in United States产品设计师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$126,000。

相关公司

  • U.S. Bank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Prudential Financial
  • SunTrust
  • Blackstone
