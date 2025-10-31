公司目录
Capital One
Capital One 数据科学经理 薪资

Capital One in United States的数据科学经理薪酬包中位数为每year$251K。 查看Capital One总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/31/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Capital One
Data Science Manager
New York, NY
年薪总额
$251K
级别
L3
基本工资
$215K
Stock (/yr)
$0
奖金
$36.3K
在职年限
0-1 年
工作经验
2-4 年
职业等级是什么 Capital One?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
归属时间表

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
Options

在Capital One，Options采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 3rd- (33.30% 年度)



常见问题

Capital One in United States数据科学经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$421,419。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Capital One in United States数据科学经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$246,666。

