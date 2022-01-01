ByteDance的薪资范围从会计师职位的年总薪酬$16,519（低端）到软件工程师职位的$1,207,230（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 字节跳动. 最后更新： 11/21/2025
20%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
30%
年 4
在ByteDance，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
20% 归属于 1st-年 (20.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
30% 归属于 4th-年 (7.50% 季度)
12 month cliff and vests quarterly.
15%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
35%
年 4
在ByteDance，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
15% 归属于 1st-年 (15.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
35% 归属于 4th-年 (35.00% 年度)
12 month cliff and vests quarterly.
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在ByteDance，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
12 month cliff and vests quarterly.
