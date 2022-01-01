公司目录
ByteDance
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

字节跳动 薪资

ByteDance的薪资范围从会计师职位的年总薪酬$16,519（低端）到软件工程师职位的$1,207,230（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 字节跳动. 最后更新： 11/21/2025

ByteDance logo
+$25K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
软件工程师
1-2 $210K
2-1 $277K
2-2 $407K
3-1 $544K
3-2 $744K
4-1 $1.21M

iOS工程师

移动软件工程师

前端软件工程师

机器学习工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络工程师

质量保证软件工程师

数据工程师

生产软件工程师

安全软件工程师

站点可靠性工程师

虚拟现实软件工程师

开发者倡导者

研究科学家

产品经理
1-2 $148K
2-1 $234K
2-2 $322K
3-1 $449K
3-2 $527K
4-1 $699K
市场营销
1-2 $113K
2-1 $144K
2-2 $223K
3-1 $295K
3-2 $384K
4-1 $565K

产品市场经理

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

101 63
101 63
数据科学家
1-2 $178K
2-1 $214K
2-2 $312K
3-1 $397K
产品设计师
1-2 $164K
2-1 $168K
2-2 $260K
3-1 $383K

用户体验设计师

用户界面设计师

销售
1-2 $117K
2-1 $130K
2-2 $200K
3-1 $210K

客户主管

客户经理

招聘专员
1-2 $111K
2-1 $161K
2-2 $148K

人才寻访专员

领导层招聘专员

技术招聘专员

项目群经理
2-1 $161K
2-2 $209K
3-1 $329K
软件工程经理
3-1 $584K
3-2 $794K
技术项目经理
1-2 $151K
2-1 $224K
2-2 $267K
3-1 $376K
人力资源
1-2 $107K
2-1 $156K
2-2 $188K
3-1 $323K
网络安全分析师
1-2 $149K
2-1 $275K
2-2 $352K
3-1 $518K
业务分析师
1-2 $114K
2-2 $214K
3-1 $266K
数据分析师
1-2 $125K
2-1 $163K
项目经理
2-1 $97.5K
2-2 $137K
3-1 $297K
业务运营经理
2-1 $167K
2-2 $208K
业务运营
Median $235K
业务拓展
Median $165K
信任与安全
Median $118K
用户体验研究员
2-2 $237K
3-1 $296K
数据科学经理
Median $409K
合作伙伴经理
Median $205K
财务分析师
Median $150K
硬件工程师
Median $350K
法务
Median $127K

法律顾问

管理咨询顾问
Median $200K
市场运营
Median $89.9K
信息技术专员
Median $74.1K
收入运营
Median $120K
解决方案架构师
Median $278K

数据架构师

云安全架构师

会计师
$16.5K

技术会计师

行政助理
$49.8K
幕僚长
$247K
文案撰稿人
$63.3K
企业发展
$233K
客户服务
$50.5K
客户成功
$73.8K
平面设计师
$48.3K
机械工程师
$286K
光学工程师
$387K
产品设计经理
$385K
法规事务
$108K
销售工程师
$65.3K
技术写作师
$129K
全面薪酬
$304K
风险投资家
$91.9K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


归属时间表

20%

1

25%

2

25%

3

30%

4

股票类型
RSU

在ByteDance，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 20% 归属于 1st- (20.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 30% 归属于 4th- (7.50% 季度)

12 month cliff and vests quarterly.

15%

1

25%

2

25%

3

35%

4

股票类型
RSU

在ByteDance，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 15% 归属于 1st- (15.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 35% 归属于 4th- (35.00% 年度)

12 month cliff and vests quarterly.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在ByteDance，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

12 month cliff and vests quarterly.

有疑问？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工交流，获取职业建议等更多内容。

立即访问！

常见问题

ByteDance薪资最高的职位是软件工程师 at the 4-1 level，年度总薪酬为$1,207,230。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
ByteDance的年度总薪酬中位数为$209,525。

推荐职位

    未找到ByteDance的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Armis
  • Goodix
  • Rubrik
  • Bloomberg
  • BCG
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/bytedance/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.