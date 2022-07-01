公司目录
Bybit
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Bybit 薪资

Bybit的薪资范围从销售职位的年总薪酬$29,850（低端）到业务分析师职位的$131,829（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Bybit. 最后更新： 10/10/2025

$160K

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

我们已协商数千份工作邀请，通常实现3万美元以上（有时超过30万美元）的薪酬提升。获得薪酬谈判服务 或您的 简历评估 由真正的专家——每天从事此工作的招聘专员提供服务。

软件工程师
Median $110K

后端软件工程师

数据分析师
Median $118K
业务分析师
$132K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
市场营销
$73.9K
机械工程师
$50.2K
产品设计师
$111K
产品经理
$67.9K
销售
$29.9K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

The highest paying role reported at Bybit is 业务分析师 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $131,829. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bybit is $91,900.

推荐职位

    未找到Bybit的推荐职位

相关公司

  • LEK
  • Kraken
  • Snap Finance
  • Wise
  • TenX
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源