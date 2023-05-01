公司目录
Bus.com
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门见解
  • 贡献一些关于Bus.com的独特见解，这可能对其他人有帮助（例如，面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Bus.com is a technology-powered network of local bus operators that provides on-demand passenger transportation using a flexible fleet. The company aims to empower communities, transit authorities, and bus operators to move people and move with people. Their web app makes it easy to organize, book, join, and enjoy bus trips, removing all the friction involved in bringing a group of people to an event or experience. Founded by travel industry veterans, Bus.com gets you where you want to go with people you love while having a blast.

    bus.com
    网站
    2014
    成立年份
    126
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预计收入
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证的薪资

    订阅已验证的 报价.您将通过电子邮件收到薪酬详情的细分。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和Google 隐私政策 服务条款 的保护。

    特色职位

      未找到Bus.com的特色职位

    相关公司

    • Pinterest
    • Square
    • Stripe
    • LinkedIn
    • PayPal
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源