Brown Plus
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Brown Plus的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Brown Plus is a premier advisory firm providing accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting services throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. With 140+ professionals across five offices in Pennsylvania (Camp Hill, Lancaster, Hanover) and Maryland (Frederick, Westminster), we combine the resources of a national firm with the personalized service of a local business. Our mission—helping people achieve extraordinary outcomes—guides everything we do. We're committed to serving our clients, team members, and communities with excellence and building meaningful relationships that drive exceptional results.

    brownplus.com
    官网
    1990
    成立年份
    138
    员工人数
    总部

