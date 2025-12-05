公司目录
Brooklyn Chinese-American Association
Brooklyn Chinese-American Association 软件工程师 薪资

Brooklyn Chinese-American Association in Ghana的软件工程师平均总薪酬范围从每yearGHS 1.37M到GHS 1.91M。 查看Brooklyn Chinese-American Association总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/5/2025

平均总薪酬

$136K - $160K
Ghana
常见范围
可能范围
$127K$136K$160K$176K
常见范围
可能范围

职业等级是什么 Brooklyn Chinese-American Association?

常见问题

Brooklyn Chinese-American Association in Ghana软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬GHS 1,911,335。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Brooklyn Chinese-American Association in Ghana软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为GHS 1,372,240。

其他资源

