    BrightSpire Capital is a commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. It operates in the United States and qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate, the company changed its name to BrightSpire Capital in June 2021. It was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York City.

    brightspire.com
    官网
    2018
    成立年份
    55
    员工人数
    $250M-$500M
    预估营收
    总部

