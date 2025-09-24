Bosch Global in United States的软件工程经理薪酬SL1级别为每year$192K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$192K。 查看Bosch Global总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/24/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
EG16
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SL1
$192K
$168K
$0
$23.5K
SL2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SL3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
