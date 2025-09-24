Bosch Global in Germany的软件工程师薪酬范围从EG12级别的每year€67.7K到SL4级别的每year€77K。 year薪酬 in Germany包的中位数总计为€89K。 查看Bosch Global总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/24/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
EG12
€67.7K
€65.3K
€0
€2.4K
EG13
€77.9K
€69.3K
€0
€8.7K
EG14
€83.9K
€81.1K
€0
€2.8K
EG15
€90.7K
€89.5K
€0
€1.2K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
