  • 薪资
  • Research Scientist

  • 所有Research Scientist薪资

Bosch Global Research Scientist 薪资

Bosch Global in United States的Research Scientist薪酬包中位数为每year$145K。 查看Bosch Global总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/24/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Bosch Global
Research Scientist
Pittsburgh, PA
年薪总额
$145K
级别
E3
基本工资
$134K
Stock (/yr)
$0
奖金
$11K
在职年限
1 年
工作经验
0 年
职业等级是什么 Bosch Global?

$160K

最新薪资提交
添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
贡献数据

常见问题

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ jobFamilies.Research Scientist ที่ Bosch Global in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $291,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Bosch Global สำหรับตำแหน่ง jobFamilies.Research Scientist in United States คือ $144,000

