Bosch Global in India的数据科学家薪酬EG14级别为每year₹2.41M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹1.58M。 查看Bosch Global总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/24/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
EG12
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
EG13
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
EG14
₹2.41M
₹2.34M
₹0
₹70.5K
EG15
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
