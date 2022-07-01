公司目录
BlueHalo
BlueHalo 福利

预估总价值： $5,145

保险、健康和福祉
  • Custom Work Station

  • Dental Insurance

  • Disability Insurance

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $2,400

    $200 per month contributed by employer

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    19 days

  • Pet Insurance

    • 居家
  • Military Leave

    • 财务和退休
  • 401k

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • 津贴和折扣
  • Tuition Reimbursement

