Blue Origin 薪资

Blue Origin的薪资范围从低端的业务分析师年度总薪酬$90,000到高端的产品经理$249,312。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Blue Origin. 最后更新： 8/23/2025

$160K

机械工程师
L1 $90.6K
L2 $118K
L3 $140K
L4 $184K

质量工程师

制造工程师

热工程师

计算机辅助工程师

软件工程师
L1 $118K
L2 $144K
L3 $167K
L4 $217K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

系统工程师

硬件工程师
L1 $103K
L2 $126K
L3 $159K
L4 $223K

嵌入式硬件工程师

航空航天工程师
L1 $120K
L2 $123K
L3 $160K
L4 $193K
技术项目经理
L2 $117K
L3 $145K
L4 $217K
L5 $238K

技术项目经理

产品经理
L3 $151K
L4 $249K
材料工程师
L2 $120K
L3 $140K
电气工程师
Median $200K
业务分析师
Median $90K
项目经理
Median $146K
业务运营
$102K
化学工程师
$91.5K
控制工程师
$171K
企业发展
$246K
数据分析师
$164K
数据科学经理
$244K
财务分析师
$154K
人力资源
$136K
信息技术专家
$198K
产品设计师
$218K
项目经理
$225K
招聘人员
$99.3K
网络安全分析师
$150K
软件工程经理
$212K
常见问题

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Blue Origin هو 产品经理 at the L4 level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $249,312. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Blue Origin هو $151,333.

