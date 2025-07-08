公司目录
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan 薪资

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan的薪资范围从软件工程师职位的年总薪酬$64,521（低端）到信息技术专员职位的$153,326（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. 最后更新： 8/31/2025

$160K

业务分析师
$70.6K
数据分析师
$74.5K
数据科学家
$80.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
信息技术专员
$153K
软件工程师
$64.5K
常见问题

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan薪资最高的职位是信息技术专员 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$153,326。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan的年度总薪酬中位数为$74,535。

