Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts 薪资

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts的薪资范围从产品设计师职位的年总薪酬$68,904（低端）到业务分析师职位的$169,540（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. 最后更新： 8/31/2025

$160K

业务分析师
$170K
产品设计师
$68.9K
产品经理
$137K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
项目经理
$119K
The highest paying role reported at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is 业务分析师 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,540. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is $128,300.

