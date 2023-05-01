公司目录
Blackline Safety
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Blackline Safety的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Blackline Safety Corp. develops and markets worker safety monitoring products and services globally. Its products include safety wearables, cloud-connected area monitors, lone worker monitoring solutions, and gas sensors. The company also offers cloud-hosted live safety monitoring portals, data analytics packages, and location technology. It serves various industries, including oil and gas, renewable energy, hazmat and fire response, and construction. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

    blacklinesafety.com
    官网
    2004
    成立年份
    481
    员工人数
    $50M-$100M
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到Blackline Safety的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Amazon
    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Flipkart
    • Lyft
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源