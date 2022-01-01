公司目录
Blackbaud
Blackbaud 薪资

Blackbaud的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$41,650（低端）到人力资源职位的$223,875（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Blackbaud. 最后更新： 11/17/2025

软件工程师
Staff B $116K
Senior B $136K

全栈软件工程师

产品经理
Median $98.1K
项目经理
Median $106K

软件工程经理
Median $180K
业务分析师
$81.3K
业务拓展
$62.3K
客户服务
$41.7K
人力资源
$224K
产品设计师
$101K
销售
$95.7K
归属时间表

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Blackbaud，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.4% 归属于 3rd- (33.40% 年度)

常见问题

Blackbaud薪资最高的职位是人力资源 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$223,875。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Blackbaud的年度总薪酬中位数为$100,500。

