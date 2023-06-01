公司目录
Bitvavo
Bitvavo 薪资

Bitvavo的薪资范围从低端的数据科学家年度总薪酬$77,652到高端的项目经理$137,703。

$160K

软件工程师
Median $104K

后端软件工程师

数据科学家
$77.7K
产品经理
$130K

项目经理
$138K
常见问题

据报道，Bitvavo最高薪的职位是项目经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$137,703。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Bitvavo的年总薪酬中位数为$117,110。

其他资源