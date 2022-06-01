公司目录
BISSELL
    We may be a company full of neat freaks. And that’s fine with us. Because here at BISSELL, we’ve spent 140 years finding ways to make your home a clean place. We work on not sweating the small stuff – the spilled cereal, the muddy puppy prints, or that overturned glass of wine. BISSELL has always been a family-owned business, so we know all the quirks (and maybe a few hard-to-reach dust bunnies) of a house that is home to a family. We know the peace of mind that comes with having a clean home for those you hold closest to your heart, whether they have two legs or four. That’s why we have a complete collection of innovative products at your disposal—from vacuums to carpet deep cleaners, cleaning solutions we’ve formulated ourselves specifically for the real messes we all make to pet hair removal products. Each product is designed to help you take care of your favorite spaces and the surfaces in them. After all, what’s the point of having a floor, or a sofa, or a carpet if you can’t play on it?Being a leader in the North American floor care industry, we have a longtime commitment to sustainability and how we stay active in our community. Cleaning up messes big and small, near and far, has always been part of our history, and we’re proud of that. Because if letting life in means embracing a few messes now and then, we’ll keep making products that make them as easy as ever to clean up.

    http://www.bissell.com
    1876
    1,500
    $500M-$1B
