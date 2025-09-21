公司目录
Berkeley Research Group
Berkeley Research Group 管理顾问 薪资

Berkeley Research Group in United States的管理顾问薪酬包中位数为每year$100K。 查看Berkeley Research Group总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/21/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Berkeley Research Group
Senior Associate
Miami, FL
年薪总额
$100K
级别
L2
基本工资
$93K
Stock (/yr)
$0
奖金
$7K
在职年限
2 年
工作经验
4 年
The highest paying salary package reported for a 管理顾问 at Berkeley Research Group in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $190,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Berkeley Research Group for the 管理顾问 role in United States is $100,000.

