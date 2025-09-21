What is the highest 行政助理 salary at Berkeley Research Group in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a 行政助理 at Berkeley Research Group in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $71,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do Berkeley Research Group 行政助理 employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Berkeley Research Group for the 行政助理 role in United States is $50,220.