Benevity 薪资

Benevity的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$40,275（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$128,036（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Benevity. 最后更新： 11/14/2025
Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.
Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
在Benevity，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
