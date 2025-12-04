Benchling in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year$198K到L5级别的每year$483K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$315K。 查看Benchling总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/4/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Software Engineer 1
$198K
$132K
$65.5K
$938
Software Engineer 2
$233K
$151K
$80.7K
$577
Software Engineer 3
$273K
$180K
$91K
$1.8K
Software Engineer 4
$356K
$215K
$140K
$333
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Benchling，Options采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
