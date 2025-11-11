公司目录
Bell Integrator
Bell Integrator 前端软件工程师 薪资

Bell Integrator in Russia的前端软件工程师薪酬包中位数为每yearRUB 1.91M。 查看Bell Integrator总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/11/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Bell Integrator
Frontend Software Engineer
Moscow, MC, Russia
年薪总额
RUB 1.91M
级别
Software Engineer
基本工资
RUB 1.91M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
奖金
RUB 0
在职年限
1 年
工作经验
6 年
职业等级是什么 Bell Integrator?
最新薪资提交
常见问题

Bell Integrator in Russia前端软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬RUB 2,639,165。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Bell Integrator in Russia前端软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为RUB 1,911,862。

其他资源