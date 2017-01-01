公司目录
Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Restoration Plaza: A beacon of community transformation for over five decades. Our non-profit organization stands at the forefront of sustainable neighborhood development and racial justice initiatives, empowering residents through strategic programs that build economic opportunity and social cohesion. With deep roots in the community and a forward-looking vision, we continue to create pathways to prosperity while preserving cultural heritage. Join us as we shape a more equitable future where all community members can thrive.

    restorationplaza.org
    官网
    1967
    成立年份
    129
    员工人数
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Roblox
    • Tesla
    • PayPal
    • Facebook
    • Apple
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源