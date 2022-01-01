公司目录
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond 薪资

Bed Bath & Beyond的薪资范围从销售职位的年总薪酬$44,775（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$240,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Bed Bath & Beyond. 最后更新： 10/10/2025

$160K

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

我们已协商数千份工作邀请，通常实现3万美元以上（有时超过30万美元）的薪酬提升。获得薪酬谈判服务 或您的 简历评估 由真正的专家——每天从事此工作的招聘专员提供服务。

软件工程师
Median $180K
行政助理
$56.1K
数据科学经理
$226K

数据科学家
$141K
市场营销运营
$66.3K
产品设计师
$116K
产品经理
$174K
销售
$44.8K
软件工程经理
Median $240K
解决方案架构师
$199K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Bed Bath & Beyond - це 软件工程经理 з річною загальною компенсацією $240,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Bed Bath & Beyond складає $157,413.

