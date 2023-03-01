公司目录
BDO USA 薪资

BDO USA的薪资范围从低端的业务分析师年度总薪酬$79,395到高端的合作伙伴经理$189,050。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 BDO USA. 最后更新： 8/25/2025

$160K

会计师
Median $108K

税务会计

审计师

软件工程师
Median $85K
管理咨询顾问
Median $89K

业务分析师
$79.4K
合作伙伴经理
$189K
产品经理
$144K
项目经理
$152K
解决方案架构师
$151K
常见问题

据报道，BDO USA最高薪的职位是合作伙伴经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$189,050。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，BDO USA的年总薪酬中位数为$126,138。

其他资源