Backbase 薪资

Backbase的薪资范围从产品设计师职位的年总薪酬$17,963（低端）到解决方案架构师职位的$250,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Backbase. 最后更新： 11/17/2025

软件工程师
Median $88.7K

移动软件工程师

后端软件工程师

产品经理
Median $85.5K
解决方案架构师
Median $250K

业务分析师
$31.4K
市场营销
$92.2K
市场运营
$117K
产品设计师
$18K
项目经理
$115K
招聘专员
$59.9K
网络安全分析师
$99.7K
软件工程经理
$91.2K
常见问题

Backbase薪资最高的职位是解决方案架构师，年度总薪酬为$250,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Backbase的年度总薪酬中位数为$91,237。

