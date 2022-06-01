公司目录
Aya Healthcare
Aya Healthcare 薪资

Aya Healthcare的薪资范围从产品设计师职位的年总薪酬$110,744（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$237,180（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Aya Healthcare. 最后更新： 11/14/2025

软件工程师
Median $175K

全栈软件工程师

产品经理
Median $165K
产品设计师
$111K

项目经理
$131K
招聘专员
$146K
软件工程经理
$237K
常见问题

Aya Healthcare薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$237,180。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Aya Healthcare的年度总薪酬中位数为$155,481。

