公司目录
Aware Recovery Care
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门见解
  • 贡献一些关于Aware Recovery Care的独特见解，这可能对其他人有帮助（例如，面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Aware Recovery Care provides innovative addiction services that transform homes into treatment centers, empowering individuals and their loved ones to thrive and make sustainable recovery possible. Their evidence-based approaches bring collaborative care with lived experience to the home, helping clients learn new skills and daily habits required to maintain abstinence while remaining in their community. They received an investment from Health Enterprise Partners and operate in ten states, with plans for further expansion. They were certified as a "Great Place to Work" in August 2022.

    awarerecoverycare.com
    网站
    2011
    成立年份
    751
    员工人数
    $250M-$500M
    预计收入
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证的薪资

    订阅已验证的 报价.您将通过电子邮件收到薪酬详情的细分。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和Google 隐私政策 服务条款 的保护。

    特色职位

      未找到Aware Recovery Care的特色职位

    相关公司

    • Coinbase
    • Facebook
    • Flipkart
    • Google
    • SoFi
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源