Avenue Code
Avenue Code 福利

保险、健康和福祉
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gym Discount

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

    5 days

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

    • 居家
  • Immigration Assistance

  • Remote Work

    • 其他
  • Referral Bonus

