Avast Software 薪资

Avast Software的薪资范围从低端的软件工程师年度总薪酬$44,774到高端的产品经理$125,290。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Avast Software. 最后更新： 8/9/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $44.8K
产品经理
$125K
软件工程经理
$98.5K

常见问题

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Avast Software هو 产品经理 at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $125,290. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Avast Software هو $98,490.

