Auto-Owners Insurance
Auto-Owners Insurance 薪资

Auto-Owners Insurance的薪资范围从低端的业务分析师年度总薪酬$55,720到高端的市场营销$107,100。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Auto-Owners Insurance. 最后更新： 8/16/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $71K

全栈软件工程师

业务分析师
$55.7K
业务发展
$56.3K

数据科学家
$89.6K
市场营销
$107K
产品设计师
$79.6K
网络安全分析师
$90.8K
解决方案架构师
$101K
常见问题

据报道，Auto-Owners Insurance最高薪的职位是市场营销 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$107,100。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Auto-Owners Insurance的年总薪酬中位数为$84,555。

