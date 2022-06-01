公司目录
AuditBoard
AuditBoard 薪资

AuditBoard的薪资范围从低端的项目经理年度总薪酬$52,735到高端的产品经理$238,000。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 AuditBoard. 最后更新： 8/22/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $195K

全栈软件工程师

产品经理
Median $238K
销售
Median $190K

人力资源
$175K
项目经理
$100K
项目经理
$52.7K
招聘人员
$80.4K
销售工程师
$194K
软件工程经理
$213K
归属期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在AuditBoard，股票/股权授予受4年归属期的约束：

  • 25% 归属期 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 归属期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常见问题

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ AuditBoard คือ 产品经理 โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $238,000 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ AuditBoard คือ $190,000

